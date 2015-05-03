Pinning guide supreme: Four top tips to rule the world of Pinterest

Creating and maintaining successful Pinterest pages can be made a little easier by following a few simple rules. Here are some of them.

Organisation

Pins with meaningful descriptions should be placed onto appropriate boards organised into categories and labelled clearly and sensibly. Labels like 'Pics', 'Stuff' or simply 'Nice', for instance, are of little use to anyone.

Incorrect capitals and abbreviations should also be avoided. Let's face it, would you be tempted by poorly described wildlife pictures placed on a board marked 'nIcE stUff' or 'wl pIcS'?

Checking links is vital. This includes checking where pin links redirect to and whether they work correctly.

It is also best to link to content pages, as opposed to pages containing images only. Whenever possible, uploads should be linked to specific pages, and image search results should never be linked to.

Sources and spam

When you pin someone else's work, make sure you give them the credit they deserve by crediting them in your descriptions.

If your pin involves a product, ensure its name is included in the description. To help reduce spam, be on the look-out for potential spamming and report anything that is suspicious, risky by nature, or leads to the wrong Website.

To pin or not to pin

Finally, remember not to pin everything you come across. If an image is rather small, it is better to find a larger one, and if there is no description (or a poor one), it is best to create a decent description before pinning it.

Images of poor quality simply should not be pinned (ever). Pinning for the sake of it or because everyone else has pinned something is pointless - it is much better to pin something valuable once in a while than to pin meaningless images every day.

