Leaked Lumia specs suggest Microsoft is going all in

With the two new flagship smartphones Microsoft is preparing, it seems to be now or never for the company's mobile efforts.

The specs of two upcoming Lumia phones have been leaked, and judging by the hardware, these will be by far the best devices Microsoft has ever launched, and probably the first Microsoft users will take pride in.

OK, let’s cut the small talk. There are two smartphones lined up, the Talkman and the Cityman.

Cityman, if the word on the street is accurate, will come with a 5.7-inch QHD (1,440 x 2,560) display, a 64-bit Qualcomm octa-core processor (either the Snapdragon 808 or Snapdragon 810) and 3GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the phone will have 32GB of it, a microSD card slot, a 20-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera and a 3,300 mA/h removable battery.

Now that’s what I call a beast.

The other device, the Talkman, will be somewhat less powerful (and probably cheaper), but still mighty enough to have heads turning. It will have a 5.2-inch display (with the same QHD resolution) and a slower hexa-core Qualcomm processor. The rest of the specs will match up with the Cityman.

But don’t expect these phones to be on the shelves tomorrow. They will come with the newest release of Windows, which means they will probably be available sometime in the summer.

But, knowing the possibilities of the upcoming Windows 10, and the fact that there are ways to import Android and iOS apps into the system, I don’t mind waiting a month or two for a beefy Lumia.