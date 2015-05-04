Periscope streaming app delivers piracy knockout

Periscope hasn't even started working properly, and it's already at the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

After the Game of Thrones incident, where people used Periscope to livestream the latest GoT episode, a similar thing happened during what some call the fight of the century – the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hundreds of people were livestreaming the fight on Twitter, with some streams having more than 10,000 viewers, a recent report by Mashable states.

And it's no wonder. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are boxing legends, and for the price of some tickets you could buy yourself an apartment in many parts of the world.

This sporting phenomenon was so popular on Twitter that the winner had more than 3.4 million mentions in tweets on Sunday.

Even though what people did with Persicope during the match was piracy, it didn’t stop Twitter and Periscope employees gloating about it.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo commented "And the winner is… @Periscopeco" following the broadcast and one of Twitter's venture investors Chris Sacca posted "Periscope won by a knockout".

The representatives’ tweets provoked backlash, with some comments suggesting that the company would suffer from boasting about its profit at others expense.

With this move, Twitter just might be in a vicious cycle: the company acquired Periscope to boost user growth, as it is something the investors wanted to happen.

Periscope will most surely help them achieve that goal, but with the word ‘piracy’ being thrown around, we are yet to see if the end justifies the means.