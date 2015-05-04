These smart tennis rackets are seriously wired

It may be slightly behind the times but, as the rest of the world continues to embrace technology, the sport industry is starting to catch up.

After a slow start, football is coming around to the idea of technology with the indroduction of goal line technology and by making use of big data and the NFL has also embraced technology to improve player safety.

One sport that has always been at the forefront of technology is tennis and now there's a new gadget in town.

French equipment manufacturer Babolat has developed a new 'smart racket' with special sensors in the handle that record the players' performance on court, by tracking various metrics including the number of forehand and backhand strokes, strike speed, shot power and the amount of spin on the shot.

The racket then syncs to an app where all the data is displayed, enabling the player to get a full, detailed picture of his or her performance. It is already being used by the likes of Rafa Nadal and Caroline Wozniacki and has the potential to help develop the next generation of players.

Eric Babolat, CEO of Babolat, told CNN's Open Court: "It's not only a new page of the tennis book we're opening, it's really a new book of tennis because the possibilities of what players will do with this new technology are just huge and I don't think we have imagined all of them yet.

"And everyday people are asking us 'the racket should do this or that', some people want even the racket to be like a phone but we say no it's a tennis racket."

“It's a start, the market doesn't exist, we're just creating it. But I strongly believe that no tennis players will play with non-connected rackets in 2020 so all rackets will be connected and nobody will imagine playing the game without having data from their game."

Check out the video above to find out more about how this new device works.