Why AdidasGo is your new favourite running partner

Do you know that feeling when you're running, and your favourite song comes on? Suddenly you get that magical boost of energy that keeps you going for the last couple of minutes?

Well, Adidas is teaming up with Spotify to completely kill off that sensation by matching the entire music playlist to your running. From now on, every song will be your favourite, perfectly matched to your running.

The new app designed by the duo is called Adidas Go, and the premise is simple – it uses your phone's accelerometer to match music in Spotify's catalogue to a runner's workout.

"Adidas Go calculates the user’s stride rate to automatically identify and play tracks with matching beats per minute from Spotify’s extensive music library," Adidas said.

You will also be able to explore new music while on the go, as the app is designed to stream Spotify tracks that match your interests based on playlists.

And if you’re not really in the mood to explore new songs, offline songs stored on your device can also be matched to your running.

And when a workout is complete, you can review and save things like distance, time, pace, and Adidas miCoach Runscore. You'll also have the chance to share your results on social networks.

The iOS version of the app is available and free for download, while the Android version is nowhere to be seen, just yet.

Spotify confirmed Adidas Go users will get a chance to try Spotify Premium at no charge for a week.