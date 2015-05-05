Android Lollipop still holds less than 10 per cent share of market

Google has released the distribution numbers for April, showing another successful month for Android Lollipop jumping from nine per cent, from 5.4 per cent the month beforehand.

Even though this leap is the largest in Lollipop’s history, it still shows some of the challenges Google faces getting both manufacturers and users to adopt the newest update as quickly as possible.

Android Lollipop has been available since late November 2014, but only headed to even the highest end devices in the past two months. Sony, HTC, Samsung and Huawei all lack the resources to push the update to most devices.

The spike in market share comes from the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, HTC One M9, Xperia Z4, Huawei P8 and a few other devices pre-loaded with Android Lollipop. These and a small few Nexus, Google Play Edition and high-end devices are the only ones running Android Lollipop.

Google has tried hard to make updating an old phone viable and simple, but manufacturers are almost dormant in their approach to adding the update and making sure as many people across the world receive it.

That is in stark contrast to Apple, who continue to push iOS updates to most devices for three years. In the Android world, a non-flagship device will be lucky to get 18 months before the manufacturer abandons it.

A good sign for Google is the change in Jelly Bean, although that growth is going to KitKat instead of Lollipop, something we do not want to happen. Hopefully, KitKat will stick at 40 per cent, then drop down as more move to Lollipop.

Google is planning Android M in June, another new operating system. No word on what it focuses on, although like iOS 9 it might fix a lot of the bugs and issues with the platform, to make it more usable on many devices.