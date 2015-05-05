Daily deal: Save £30 on a Seagate Expansion 500GB hard drive

Welcome back to work everyone, on a grey and rainy morning to mark the end of another bank holiday weekend.

Today's daily deal features a Seagate Expansion 500GB, portable 2.5 inch external hard drive for PC and Xbox One, which can be yours for just £34.99, a saving of £30.00 (46 per cent).

This Seagate Expansion 500GB USB 3.0 external hard drive is the perfect option for anyone prone to finding themselves short of storage.

It will enable you to neatly store all of your files without having to worry about running out of space and, with no software to install, installation couldn't be easier.

Seagate Expansion also works with both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, providing fast and reliable transfer speeds for all your file transfer needs.

To get this deal for yourself simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.