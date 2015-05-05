EE top mobile internet reliability survey

The Arsenal v Liverpool game played on 4 April was not only good because Arsenal won, it was also good because the 60,000 people there were used to measure mobile internet performance at the Emirates Stadium.

RootMetrics has today published a report saying EE was the top-performing network for mobile internet performance at the venue, proving to be the fastest and most reliable. Vodafone was the second best performer, with O2 and Three tying for third.

The results from RootMetrics’ tests are distilled into RootScores that let you compare the networks at a glance. The higher the RootScore, the better the mobile internet reliability and speed. The following tables show how each operator performed at Emirates Stadium on 4 April 2015, when more than 60,000 fans turned out to watch Arsenal beat Liverpool in the Barclays Premier League.

Ranking Operator Mobile Internet RootScore 1 EE 86.8 2 Vodafone 74.0 3 O2 62.8 3 Three 60.5

EE recorded excellent reliability results in RootMetrics’ testing of data transfers, email and web/ app performance. O2 and Three, on the other hand, experienced some difficulty connecting to the network during data testing.

At EE’s median upload speed of 9.9 Mbps, uploading a video from the event would likely take up to 20 seconds. On the other hand, uploading a video at the median upload speeds recorded by O2, Three, or Vodafone could take up to five minutes. All mobile networks’ speeds at Emirates Stadium were slower than the speeds recorded during RootMetrics’ testing of the wider London area in October 2014.

“The slower network speeds recorded in comparison to our testing of the wider London area in October 2014 are in line with what we would expect to see, as stadiums and venues present particular challenges for networks,“ said Bill Moore, CEO and President of RootMetrics.

"Potential trouble spots include congestion, with high demands placed on a network within a relatively small space, as well as dense construction materials which make it harder for radio signals to penetrate. Location and different mobile behaviour shouldn’t be overlooked either.“