Facebook moves against malicious adverts with RiskIQ

Facebook has made a move to help protect its billion plus user base from the malware which is increasingly targeting social media, signing a deal with security firm RiskIQ.

RiskIQ, which already has a number of high profile clients – including five out of seven leading internet companies across the globe, the firm claims – is now monitoring “millions” of advertiser landing pages on Facebook to scan them for malicious activity. The idea is to take a proactive rather than reactive stance against malvertising, helping Facebook to actively take down any threats which might hurt users, before they hurt said users.

Jennifer Henley, Facebook’s Director of Security Operations, commented: “RiskIQ helps Facebook detect and block threats planted in third-party ads that violate our policies and can put people at risk.

“The additional insight they provide helps us protect the integrity of our global network and create a trusted environment for the people on our platform.”

The chief exec of RiskIQ, Elias Manousos, further added: "We are extremely proud that Facebook chose RiskIQ to help protect their users from malicious and fraudulent activity. Our platform's global visibility into the user experience on Facebook allows us to provide them with the intelligence they need to keep users safe every day."

So there you have it – Facebook should be a safer place going forwards, but we certainly wouldn’t let that thought go to your head. As ever, the most important thing to do on any website is to be constantly vigilant regarding what you’re clicking, and be aware that there are plenty of scams that do the rounds on social network sites.