Mayweather-Pacquiao Periscope live stream shows change in media landscape

With Periscope slowly making its way into the mainstream, I can't help but wonder, how big of a deal is that app, really?

Is it really a thing of the future, or simply an app, severely blown out of proportions, like many others before it?

Christina Warren, posting on Mashable made an interesting observation and seems to believe Periscope really is a thing of the future, and for a couple of reasons.

First of all, Warren points out that there were "dozens and dozens" of fight streams in the global "live" menu of the app, showing how the sheer amount of live streams has an impact on the media landscape. This is not just the media landscape of the U.S.A, there were streams available from all over the globe. There was even a stream of the fight from a police department in Africa

Another salient point was that many cable pay per view connections may have experienced issues with overloading, that delayed the start of the fight by about 45 minutes. In contrast, Periscope and Meercat were ready to go.

Warren also pointed out that watching the fight consistently on one stream was impossible, as either Periscope were shutting down the streams, or there was a problem with connection. It didn't seem to matter though with so many people streaming the fight.

The fight cost some $100 (£66) on Pay-per-view, and having people livestream their HD TV to the entire world to watch for free is certainly something cable operators should stress over. However, the question still remains whether or not those people watching the fight over Persicope would ever consider paying to watch it, or would they simply wait for a week to see it on HBO?

This was also a sentiment shared by Warren, "let's be honest: Most of the people who watched the fight over Periscope never had any intention of paying for the fight. Ever. Media companies can and will wring their hands over lost revenue — and that's a potentially valid concern if this sort of thing becomes mainstream,“ she says.

The third important part is the social aspect of watching anything over Periscope – people were actively engaged in the event, commenting and talking to each other whilst the fight was on. It's certainly something we could see in a sci-fi movie, and surely it's just a matter of time before every TV station starts embedding Twitter streams in their program.