Samsung wants everyone to be Tony Stark with Avengers-themed gadgets

Samsung is planning to launch a new line of Avengers branded gadgets, following a blockbuster partnership with Disney-owned Marvel.

Speaking at the Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere, several executives hinted at transparent displays and other gadgets used by Iron Man in the film would be available from Samsung in the near future.

The electronics giant plans to launch an Iron Man edition of the Galaxy S6 Edge in the coming weeks, although Samsung’s executive vice president Young-Hee Lee did not say what countries would receive this limited edition.

Already quite the expensive smartphone, Samsung might be planning to add some body armour to the Galaxy S6 Edge. Fit it with a yellow and red coating, and it will fit perfectly with the Iron Man theme.

Samsung has not worked on paid promotions before, although it might be a good time with rumours it is cutting its smartphone range by 30 per cent. It follows a mediocre 2014, where Samsung failed to break any new records, and lost out in the first quarter of this fiscal year to Apple in overall smartphone sales.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are turning the tide for Samsung, with excellent early sales going over 40 million. Samsung could well be on its way to re-securing its first place in the mobile industry; not a hard feat when supplying 20 more phones than anyone else.

Iron Man might be a good selling point for those thinking about the Galaxy S6, especially if that added protection is more than a few fancy colours.

Samsung does waterproof its phones to a low certificate rate, but having this metal body could be a way for it to go even further.

We’ll have to wait and see, too bad even if Samsung adds the Iron Man edition, Robert Downey Jr will not be able to promote it since he has a contract with HTC.