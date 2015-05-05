Samsung preparing June launch for Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung is planning to launch the successor to the Galaxy Tab S, one of the most successful tablets in the South Korean company’s lineup that pushed past the iPad in performance, display and battery life.

The Galaxy Tab S2 is rumoured to feature Samsung’s own 64-bit Exynos processor, meaning Qualcomm has likely been taken off the partners page for mobile and tablets. It will also feature 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card.

It will be available in two varieties, eight or 9.7-inch, with a few different colour options. We expect Samsung might go back to the drawing board when it comes to design, considering its move from faux leather to glass in 2015.

Samsung would have a chance to repeat the success of the Galaxy S6 in tablet form, by offering a well designed, hefty performer along with software that is not too wild. The new version of TouchWiz is much less aggravating to the user, with Samsung stripping away large parts of the platform.

The Galaxy Tab S2 is set to go on sale by June this year, meaning it should be here before the iPad Pro and any other tablets Apple plans on slugging out. Samsung’s tablet business has continued to grow in the past few years while Apple has been on decline, but the iPad sales still overshadow Android tablets.