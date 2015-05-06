You might be suffering from digital eye strain: Do you know the symptoms?

There's nothing new about the fact that digital devices such as computers, tablets or smartphones put a lot of strain on our eyes.

But knowing that a stunning 68 per cent of millennials report suffering from the effects of what is known as "digital eye strain” is worrying, to say the least.

Those are the results of a recent study conducted by the Vision Council (PDF), which also shows that nearly four in 10 millennials spend at least nine hours on digital devices each day (37.4 per cent).

So what is this “digital eye strain”, exactly?

The symptoms of digital eye strain include uncomfortable and red eyes, dry or irritated eyes, eye fatigue, blurry vision, watery eyes and headaches.

Pretty much standard behaviour, every day, eh? According to the study, you can place a lot of blame on (practically) being forced to look at a glowing display every day, but there are ways to ease the pressure on your eyes.

The study suggests you should take a break, every 20 minutes. It encourages people to go for the 20-20-20 routine, which means every 20 minutes take a 20-second break and look at something that is 20 feet away.

Taking a break every 20 minutes can be forgotten easily, which is why people have created apps to remind you to step away from the screen every once in a while. For example, Eyeleo is designed especially to help ease the pressure on your eyes, warning you to blink more often, to take short breaks, etc.