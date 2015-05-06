BT Home SmartPhone SII is a touchscreen Android handset for your landline

BT has launched the Home SmartPhone SII, a telephone for your home which comes with a touchscreen and Android apps.

The SmartPhone SII has a 3.5in capacitive touchscreen, with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean as the OS, and full access to Google Play and the huge array of apps therein (it has 2GB of storage for your software and media). The phone supports Wi-Fi, so you can wander about your house with the handset, accessing apps, checking your emails and so forth.

There’s a built-in browser, along with a media player, plus the Tune-In Internet Radio app.

The SII offers a front-facing camera, and lest we forget, it can also make phone calls, with an answering machine and hands-free capability. The device also boasts BT’s Nuisance Call Blocking tech, which prevents some 80 per cent of spam calls, the telecoms giant estimates.

There’s also a ‘do not disturb’ mode which disables the ringer so you won’t be bothered by anyone calling.

Erik Raphael, Director of BT Wi-Fi and Devices, said: “We are extremely pleased to be adding Google Play to our Home SmartPhone SII which opens up access to the biggest app store available. The home smartphone provides an excellent solution for getting everyone in the family online whenever they need access.

“The Home SmartPhone SII makes the home phone central to family life again, allowing you to look up numbers online and communicate with friends and family via email, Facebook or calls.”

And the price? £170 is what BT is asking on its online store.