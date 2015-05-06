Canonical and Ebuyer partner up to sell HP laptops with Ubuntu

Canonical has partnered up with online retailer Ebuyer to flog a range of AMD-powered HP laptops that run Ubuntu.

There are three different 15.6in laptops available, the HP 255, 355 and ProBook 455, which are priced at £200, £250 and £300 respectively.

All have quad-core AMD CPUs and a 1TB hard drive, with 4GB of RAM except in the case of the ProBook which doubles this to 8GB. The 15.6in screen has a resolution of 1366 x 768, and all the notebooks come with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS as the operating system, and are “perfect for business and home users” alike, according to Canonical.

Lee Weymouth, General Manager at Ebuyer.com, commented: “The focus has always been in providing our customers with the widest and most diversified choice of solutions and hence offering an alternative OS like Ubuntu is a natural next step for us.

“We trialled and sold Ubuntu preloaded on one device last year with huge success, which precipitated our desire to expand our efforts and offer customers a wider range of Ubuntu preloaded devices moving forward. We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Canonical.”

Canonical’s Maria Bonnefon, Global Client Sales Director, added: “Ebuyer.com has proven itself to be a stalwart force in the UK electronics retail space and we are excited to be aligning with them on offering the Ubuntu desktop OS to local customers.”

The machines can be pre-ordered on Ebuyer.com now and will be available at the end of the month.