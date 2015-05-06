Facebook delays commercial launch of Oculus Rift

Facebook has confirmed we won’t be seeing the commercial version of the Oculus Rift this year, although it should be completed within the first quarter of 2016.

“Extremely excited to announce that the Oculus Rift will be shipping Q1 2016! We can't wait to get it in your hands,” said Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell in a tweet.

The news comes weeks after rumours of another Oculus delay. The commercial version will reportedly have fixed a lot of the motion sickness and software bugs currently plaguing the DK2 and Crescent Bay prototypes.

Facebook acquired Oculus for £1.3 billion in 2013. It gave Oculus enough time and money to make a successful commercial virtual reality headset, instead of being pushed to market too quickly by investors.

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll be revealing the details around hardware, software, input, and many of our unannounced made-for-VR games and experiences coming to the Rift,” said Oculus in a blog post. “Next week, we’ll share more of the technical specifications here on the Oculus blog.”

The VR landscape is a lot different compared to when the original Oculus Rift launched. Sony has Project Morpheus, Valve has the HTC Vive VR and Microsoft is showing off a whole new augmented reality platform through Windows Holographic.

It will be harder for Oculus to capture millions of customers with its own product, unless it is capable of lowering the price or offering major advancement in technology. Some exclusive video games and entertainment would also be a winner.

Facebook is ready to push out the Oculus Rift to the world. It is the first hardware product from the social network, and shows the future of Facebook away from the social experience.