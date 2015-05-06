How to insert a Twitter feed into WordPress

Embedding a Twitter feed into your WordPress blog can get serious traction, allowing viewers to find your posts on another microblogging site instead of having to return to the website every few hours to check for new content.

Thankfully, both Twitter and WordPress have made this extremely simple to set up, to the point where a few of the themes for WordPress automatically integrate sidebars for Twitter feeds. We’ll run through what needs to be done to get it up and running.

As a disclosure some of the colours and widgets will be different depending on what you have installed. The steps are the same on all WordPress pages.

1. Make sure you have the Jetpack plugin installed with Twitter Timeline ticked.

2. Log into the dashboard and find Settings > Widgets

4. Edit the widget settings to fit with your own theme.

[interaction id="5549e7ba103be6e07085ca31"]