IT staff are feeling stressed according to new research

Pretty much every industry in the world is stressful, but the IT sector seemed to be heading in the right direction: more jobs were being created every year, salaries were going up and it is, generally speaking, among the most desired professions in the world today.

That’s why it was fairly surprising to hear that the levels of stress related to the IT profession are so high that people were considering quitting it altogether.

Today, GFI Software has released the findings of its fourth-annual independent IT Stress Survey. The study, conducted by respected polling organisation Opinion Matters, has revealed a stark jump in stress levels in the IT profession in the UK compared to last year, a rise in staff looking to quit the sector due to the high stress levels being experienced, as well as highlighting issues with stress-related health problems among many of those surveyed.

The survey highlighted increasing problems with stress-related disruption to personal and family life, as well as work/life balance and sleep, factors that are known to impact negatively on mental health and wellbeing, as well as physical health.

The study found that 88 per cent of those surveyed are experiencing workplace stress, while almost 90 per cent of respondents are actively considering leaving their current IT job due to workplace stress and dissatisfaction with working conditions, up from 68 per cent in 2014.

The study says:

88 per cent of all UK IT staff surveyed consider their job stressful – up from 67 per cent in 2014

Nearly half (47 per cent) have missed social functions due to overrunning issues and tight deadlines at work, up from 36 per cent in 2014

A further 37 per cent also report missing time with their children due to work demands imposing on their personal time

Nearly one third (32 per cent) of IT staff regularly loses sleep due to work pressures

The number of respondents experiencing stress-related illnesses increased slightly to 17 per cent, down from 19 per cent in 2014

A further 15 per cent continue to report feeling in poor physical condition due to work demands, the same as last year

