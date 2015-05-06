Years later, Steam finally fixes bug

Steam has finally put an end to an annoying bug that has been plaguing users for years now.

Do you know that feeling when you leave a tiny stain on a freshly painted wall, and no matter where you look, you always see the stain?

Well, that's basically what was happening with Steam, as there was this bug, years old, where people using DirectInput and Win32 to process input would take two screenshots when pressing a hotkey, instead of just one.

The bug has finally been fixed in a patch issued on 1 May.

Here's what it says on the Steam Community page: “Fixed bug where in-game overlay could take two screenshots for a single hotkey press in some games that process input via DirectInput and Win32 input messages”.

According to Steam users, this really is a big deal.

Steamed was ecstatic by the news: “Here we are all these years later, and the problem is finally goooooooooone. Birds are chirping, the sun is shining, the ozone layer is plotting its revenge, and the world is an ever so slightly better place.”

Ubergizmo, on the other hand, says this is indicative that Steam finally grabbed a few moments to pay attention to the little bugs.

It is unclear as to why Valve took so long to do away with the bug especially since it seems like a relatively easy thing to fix, but perhaps due to the fact that it isn’t exactly a system breaking bug or a security risk, Valve did not prioritise it and it kept getting passed over for more serious issues at least until now.