Vodafone’s new budget smartphones include the 4G toting Smart Prime 6

Vodafone has announced a pair of new budget phones, as well as a 9.6in tablet, all under its ‘Smart’ moniker.

The Smart Prime 6 (pictured) has a 5in display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, driven by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm CPU and 1GB of RAM. There’s 8GB of storage plus a microSD slot for expansion, and the handset offers an 8 megapixel rear camera, alongside a 2 megapixel front-facer. It has 4G LTE on board as well, with the OS being Android Lollipop (version 5.0).

A premium finish is promised too, and you get all this for £79 on PAYG.

If you want cheaper still, then the Smart First 6 is a compact handset aimed at first-time buyers with a 4in display, 1GHz dual-core CPU, and 4GB of storage. There’s a 2 megapixel camera on the back, with the OS being Android 4.4 KitKat – and there’s no 4G here, with various corners cut (particularly with that camera) to keep the price down to £40 on PAYG.

Finally, the slate isn’t a budget affair, with the Smart Tab Prime 6 available on pay monthly contracts with the tablet free starting at £21 per month, with 3GB of 4G data. There is a cheaper tariff at £17 per month, with only an outlay of £19 upfront for the hardware itself, so that works out well on the face of it – but the plan only provides 1GB of data.

As for the spec of the Tab Prime, it’s a 9.6in slate with a 1280 x 800 display and a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU. It offers 16GB of storage (plus microSD expansion), and a chunky 4,600mAh battery to keep the juice flowing when you’re out and about.

