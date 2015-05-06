VW owners: Have you seen the Car-Net app for Apple Watch?

Volkswagen has announced that it now offers an Apple Watch app by the name of Car-Net.

The Car-Net service will bring a number of handy car-related features to the Apple Watch user, providing they have a VW Car-Net enabled vehicle (with the service available on some models of the 2014 Beetle, CC, Eos, Jetta, Passat and Tiguan, and all models of the 2015 Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen and e-Golf).

The app allows car owners to remotely unlock (or lock) their vehicle, view the status of the doors and sunroof (i.e. whether they’re open or shut), and locate the car when it’s parked – Car-Net provides a map to guide you, along with walking or driving directions. You can also remotely beep the horn or flash the lights for an audial or visual cue of where your car is (or just to freak passers-by out).

Furthermore, Car-Net provides the user with details on how full the fuel tank is, or in the electric e-Golf’s case, how charged the battery is, and what the estimated driving range will be as a result.

The app can also be used to keep an eye on younger drivers who may have taken the vehicle out for a spin, warning you if set speed limits are exceeded, or if the car is driven beyond certain boundaries.

All of this can be accessed from the Apple smartwatch on your wrist, of course.

Abdallah Shanti, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Information Officer for Region Americas, commented: “These high-tech features, available through the Car-Net app for Apple Watch, are paving the way to Volkswagen’s future of connected vehicles. As a part of Volkswagen’s Digital Vehicle Management Platform, this was a truly collaborative effort between our Technical Development and Group IT teams.”