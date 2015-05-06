Xiaomi planning imminent Mi 4i expansion

Xiaomi is planning its first expansion for the Mi 4i, its latest low-cost smartphone which is currently only available in India, as part of a major drive into asia.

The Mi 4i is currently available for £134 in India, decent enough for a full HD display and some beefy specs. Xiaomi essentially added the same dimensions as the Mi 4, but with a plastic cover instead of metal, like Apple’s iPhone 5C.

Xiaomi’s plan to win over the Indian customers seems to have worked, with the company reporting 40,000 sales in 15 seconds. We expect it is well past one million sales now, if the Chinese company has kept the momentum.

Speaking of keeping the momentum, Xiaomi has revealed it will be arriving in Singapore and Hong Kong on 12 May with the Mi 4i. This should mean third-party distributors will finally be able to sell the device.

Xiaomi is planning to arrive in all of the countries it has previous done business in, including Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia. The latter two are extremely important for Xiaomi, due to the price of the Mi 4i and the large population ready to purchase the device.

What seems odd is no mention of a Chinese launch, suggesting that Xiaomi is not confident selling the underpowered, plastic smartphone in its home country.

Xiaomi has also not said anything about European or North American expansion. Rumours suggest that Brazil, Russia and other countries are next on the list of expansion targets in 2015.