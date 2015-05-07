Apple gains more ground in Europe and China

According to a market research company, Apple has grown even more, increasing its market share in Europe and China, all at the expense of Android-powered devices.

Market researchers Kantar Worldpanel said that China is now driving more volume for Apple than the US, but at the same time, the phablets market (large-screen smartphones) in the US has quadrupled, just in time for when the iPhone 6 Plus arrived.

In urban China, Apple increased its share to 26.1 per cent in the first quarter, up from 17.9 per cent for the same period in 2014. Android’s market share in China, meanwhile, slipped eight points, down to 72 per cent.

Kantar says that apple increased its smartphone share in the five largest markets in Europe, to 20.3 per cent, which is an increase of 1.8 per cent. One-third of Apple’s new customers switched from Android in these markets – Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

“The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus continued to attract consumers across Europe, including users who previously owned an Android smartphone,” reported Carolina Milanesi, chief of research at Kantar.

“In Great Britain, while 25.6 per cent of new iOS buyers switched from Android during the quarter, Android’s leadership remains strong, thanks to the price options consumers have in both the contract and pre-pay market,” said Dominic Sunnebo, business unit director at Kantar.

Over the pond, US customers are increasingly opting for bigger phones – 21 per cent of all US smartphone sales in the first quarter go to phones with screens bigger than 5.5 inches.

The iPhone 6 Plus has 44 per cent in this segment.