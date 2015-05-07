Google announces Cloud Bigtable

Google announced the release of a beta version of Cloud Bigtable, a new managed NoSQL database, based on the Google Cloud Platform.

The announcement, which was made on Wednesday, is a big deal because users can for the first time, get their hands on the same database on which Google itself is built.

The Bigtable database can be accessed through the application programming interface for HBase, an open-source implementation of Bigtable that stores and serves up data in the Hadoop open-source file system. Google has fine-tuned Cloud Bigtable for performance.

“The write throughput per dollar on this product is three times what the standard HBase implementation would be,” said Tom Kershaw, head of product management for storage, networking, and big data at the Google Cloud Platform to Venturebeat.

However, the Google Bigtable was created with large companies in mind. The company promises that Cloud Bigtable will offer single-digit millisecond latency and 2x the performance per dollar when compared to the likes of HBase and Cassandra.

“Cloud Bigtable is much the opposite — is designed for larger companies and enterprises where extensive data processing is required, and where workloads are more complex,” Cory O’Connor, a Google Cloud Platform product manager, said.

The new service is now available in beta, which means it’s open to all developers but doesn’t offer an SLA or technical support, and all users can specify exactly where they want their files stored.

"We are already helping customers like Qubit migrate a multi-petabyte HBase deployment to Cloud Bigtable,“ says Google.