IBM and Facebook team up to offer tailored marketing

All advertisers are keen to use the power of the Internet to deliver the right message at the right time. From today IBM and Facebook will be collaborating on the delivery of tailored marketing to help with that process.

IBM's marketing cloud clients will be able to utilise Facebook's powerful ad capabilities such as Custom Audiences, along with IBM's deep analytics and design features, to target their customers across applications, devices and time.

Using IBM's new Journey Designer, brands will be able to create personalised customer experiences and then use Journey Analytics to gain an understanding of how customers responded.

By combining Facebook's ad technologies with IBM's Journey Analytics, brands can more accurately determine which groups of customers are among the 1.44 billion people active on Facebook and establish links between their interests and interactions across multiple channels. IBM's Journey Designer solution will then help brands to deliver more compelling messages on Facebook and other mediums.

IBM has also announced that Facebook will be the first company to join its new IBM Commerce THINKLab, a research and collaboration environment in which companies will work directly with brands to accelerate development of new technologies designed to personalise customer experiences.

"Our partnership with IBM will help top brands achieve personalisation at scale by using IBM’s marketing cloud to find and engage their target audiences on Facebook, as well as solve their vexing challenges by consulting with IBM Commerce THINKLab," says Blake Chandlee, VP of Partnerships for Facebook. "We will also be working closely with IBM Commerce THINKLab to help deliver people-based marketing that’s optimised to achieve each brand’s business goals".

IBM will use deep analytics, on top of Facebook's anonymised and aggregate audience insights along with additional information from IBM’s marketing cloud to give marketers a clearer picture of their target audiences. They'll also be able to replicate proven campaigns beyond Facebook to other brand channels including their own stores, websites and mobile apps. All of which means better targeted ads.

"Brands understand the increasing need to provide customers with powerful and personalised experiences to nurture loyalty", says Deepak Advani, General Manager, IBM Commerce. "Through this collaboration, consumer product companies and retailers will be able to quickly and easily gain deeper insight into what their customers expect and provide them with compelling experiences that bridge the physical and virtual divide".

You can get more information about IBM cloud marketing solutions on the company's website.

Image Credit: IBM UK