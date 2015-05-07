INRIX launches smart cities platform to exploit connected cars

A new platform that aims to use big data collected from connected cars for better urban planning, retail site selection and advertising measurement has been launched.

Global transportation and connected car services provider INRIX has introduced its Insights product to help businesses and governments to work smarter with this new data source.

INRIX Insights claims to be the first platform to provide organisations with input from connected cars via unique analysis into the movement of people, vehicles and commerce in cities worldwide.

Businesses and governments could use the platform, which leverages real-time GPS data from a growing network of more than 250 million devices and vehicles, for planning new roads and transit systems, locating a business or measuring the results of marketing campaign.

“INRX Insights exemplifies how the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming every aspect of business, government and society,” claimed president and CEO at INRIX Bryan Mistele.

“An impact that extends beyond the products and services consumers use every day to how business and government design, build and ultimately measure the impact of those same products and services,” he added.

Currently, two services are available on INRIX Insights: INRIX Insights Trips and INRIX Insights Volumes.

Benefits For Government

According to the company, these products have the ability to provide government and its agencies with more scalable, cost-effective and immediate ways to predict, plan and prioritise investment in roads and transits across their entire transportation network infrastructure.

It claims its services allow the government to rely on road-side counters and automated traffic records much less, as Insights Volume can understand traffic volumes by day of the week, time of day and by vehicle type.

Meanwhile, Insights Trips uses anonymised GPS data with the aim of providing faster, more reliable insight than consumer surveys.

The INRIX platform also seeks to provide the public sector with insight into the true movement of freight vehicles.

Each feature is designed to help governments better plan smarter cities.

