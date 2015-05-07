Is Microsoft planning to give Xbox One TV DVR function?

The Media Center is dead, long live Media Center!

Microsoft may have effectively killed off the dreaded Windows Media Center, but rumours have started circulating around the web that Microsoft does have a replacement in line.

The Media Center’s main usage might have been DVD playback, but it’s the DVR function that is in focus here. Many Media Center fans use the product to record and watch TV shows using their PCs in their living rooms.

Microsoft’s Gabe Aul tweeted recently, when it was known publicly that the company won’t move the Media Center to Windows 10 that the DVD playback issue will be addressed “later this year”.

“The main scenario people used WMC for was to play DVD,” Aul explained. “We’ll provide another option for DVD playback in the future.”

However, as tech journalist Paul Thurrott says, Microsoft is planning on giving the Xbox One the DVR function.

“Of course, many Media Center fans actually use the product to record and watch TV shows via Media Center PCs in the living room. Microsoft’s solution for this need will apparently be the Xbox One, though the console currently only provides live TV watching, but not recording,” says Thurrott. “My sources tell me that will change, and most probably this year, to include TV recording.”

Windows Media Center—originally codenamed “Freestyle”—was released as a standalone Windows XP version in 2002, and Microsoft followed it up with a “Fiji” update before pulling it into mainstream Windows versions. Media Center was included with Windows Vista and Windows 7, but in Windows 8 it was relegated to a separate paid update and wasn’t updated further.