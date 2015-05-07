Motorola Moto X (2015) beefy tech specs are leaked

A new leak has laid down some specs for the Motorola Moto X (2015) which will be arriving later this year.

Last year’s second-gen Moto X (pictured) was a critically acclaimed device, offering some impressive interface features and very slick performance in general, even if the camera wasn’t improved enough over the original handset for many folks’ liking.

And 2015’s model will apparently carry quite a spec, at least according to STJS Gadgets Portal (via Digital Trends), which claims to have a seen a leaked specifications page – though it notes that this tech spec isn’t final, and the handset is still in testing. (Of course, as with everything from the mobile grapevine, all this could simply be made up, too).

Anyhow, the leak has it that the Moto X (2015) will come with a 5.2in display (keeping the same size as its predecessor) with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (up from 1080p in the second-gen phone). Apparently the processor will be the Snapdragon 808, backed up with a mighty 4GB of RAM – though we do wonder if the Snapdragon 810 wouldn’t be a better fit here, unless the same sort of issues that scared LG off (the G4 used the 808) apply here.

Storage options will be 32GB or 64GB, and the Moto X will have a chunky 3,280mAh battery. But what about this year’s camera, where all critical eyes will be focused?

The rear snapper will be a 16-megapixel Clear Pixel affair, though we’ll only really know if improvements have been made when reviews start coming out (let’s hope low-light performance has been worked on considerably). The front-facer will be a 5 megapixel camera as is the trend in these selfie-obsessed times.

Aside from the camera, it will also be very interesting to see how the Moto X pushes forward with its novel gesture and voice features that are the hallmark of this handset’s different and slick user experience.

