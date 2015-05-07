Qualcomm says Snapdragon 810 overheating rumours are ‘rubbish’

Qualcomm has again come out with some strong words defending its Snapdragon 810 SoC, and has called the speculation about overheating issues surrounding the chip “rubbish”.

Head of marketing at Qualcomm, Tim McDonough, has been talking to Forbes in an effort to set the record straight.

He admits that the rumours started with a grain of truth, though, as there were heat problems with early versions of the LG G Flex 2 and HTC One M9, but McDonough stresses that this was because these were early builds and not the finished commercial versions of the handsets in question.

As for the persistent rumours about overheating causing some smartphone vendors to ditch plans to use the Snapdragon 810, he stated: “The rumours are rubbish, there was not an overheating problem with the Snapdragon 810 in commercial devices. If that’s true, which we’re saying it is, why was there so much rumour? Why was someone spreading false information about the 810?

“Our point of view is that those rumours happened with the LG G Flex 2 and Qualcomm 810 being first to market with the premium-tier application processor. Then somebody decided to put out some false rumours about that, which is unfortunate but sometimes that’s how business is done. That has forced us to spend a lot of time addressing the false rumours.”

McDonough has previously said LG’s choice of the Snapdragon 808 rather than the 810 for the G4 flagship was nothing to do with heat concerns, saying: “The decisions on which chipsets to put on which handsets come from over a year ago.” A Qualcomm spokesperson backed that assertion up, noting that the 808 offered better battery life for the G4, stating: “It delivers the optimal balance between power and performance.”

Of course, things have not gone well this year, given the Snapdragon 810 getting the elbow from the flagship Galaxy S6, but Qualcomm is hoping the Snapdragon 820 can put all this behind them.

The 820 will use the radical new Zeroth “cognitive computing platform” that will make smartphones far smarter, in theory, making greater use of gestures, things like facial and speech recognition, and audio recognition – the latter allowing for the handset to detect its environment by sound, and offer the user common actions or apps they might use in said place.