Samsung Galaxy Note 5 plans leaked alongside mention of Project Zen

Following the massive success of the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, selling 40 million units in two months, Samsung is preparing for its next big win in 2015.

The Galaxy Note 5 will be the follow up to the summer success. The phablet will launch at IFA 2015 in Berlin on September 4, like all of its predecessors.

We still don’t know conclusively what specifications the Galaxy Note 5 will feature, but reports say Samsung is testing 2K and 4K displays, alongside a new Exynos 7422 all-in-one processing solution.

This is very interesting, especially if Samsung decides to choose the 4K display. There are a handful of devices running 2K displays at the moment, to have a 4K display would separate Samsung from the competition.

There is worry the 4K display will take a massive swipe at battery life, although Samsung may have some countermeasures in place to prevent extremely low battery life.

The Exynos 7422 might also help the low battery life if Samsung’s all-in-one solution works. It is an APU instead of a CPU, meaning the processor, RAM, graphics card and other parts go into one chip - like Apple’s own A8 chip.

There is even rumours Samsung will jump the gun and add the Exynos 7430 to the Galaxy Note 5, although it is only testing the APU at the current time. We don’t know the clock speed and other numbers for the Exynos 7422.

Samsung is also preparing a cheaper model called Project Zen, which will feature the Galaxy Note Edge’s curved display. This device will feature a Snapdragon 808 chip, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a 16MP camera with OIS and Android 5.0.

Both are set to launch at IFA in a few months, meaning they might come running Android M, the next version of the program Google is planning to launch at I/O.