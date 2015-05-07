Sony Xperia Z4 Compact coming later this month

Sony is preparing to launch the smaller brother to the Xperia Z4, named the Xperia Z4 Compact. The smaller device was received well last year for its smaller size but identical specifications, making it the best of both worlds for people with small hands.

The model number was spotted on Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo’s website, indicating it is close to release. It will fit in alongside the Xperia Z4 and other devices coming to market in the next few months.

The Xperia Z4 Compact should feature the Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It should also feature a 4.5 or 4.7-inch 1080p display, smaller than the 5.2-inch display on the Xperia Z4.

We can expect Sony will make a few changes to the formula, perhaps lowering the battery size of the Xperia Z4 Compact. The Xperia Z4 features a 2930mAh battery and Sony has always been great at conserving life to over a day.

It should also run Android Lollipop, similar to the Xperia Z4. Sony will undoubtedly launch it in Japan first, with other Asian countries and Europe in the second tier for the device.

The Xperia Z4 Compact fits in a niche market where customers can buy high specs with a smaller display. Since almost every provider is going the way of the phablet, the Xperia Z4 Compact is a nice compromise for those that don’t want to go over 4.8-inches.