ZTE reveals bezel-less Nubia Z9, its flagship Android phone

ZTE has announced the new smartphone flagship earlier today, the Nubia Z9.

It reminds us quite a lot of the Oppo R7, another flagship featuring an edge-to-edge display that bleeds into the sides of the device. ZTE has found the same Sharp screen technology to make this a possibility.

The screen features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, which looks gorgeous. It may not be as breathtaking as the Galaxy S6 or LG G4’s 2K display, but with the edge-to-edge screen design it is definitely worth giving a look.

Internally the ZTE Nubia Z9 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also an ‘Elite’ version featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage - similar to the Lenovo K80.

ZTE has a third model available called ‘Exclusive’, featuring 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and TIO. The third feature is a fingerprint sensor, available on the power button and volume rocker, and will only be available on the most expensive version.

The Nubia Z9 features a 16MP camera with optical image stabilisation, alongside an 8MP front facing camera. ZTE has added Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, WiFi ac and Dolby 7.1 surround audio.

Inside the Nubia Z9 is a 2900mAh battery, a little lower numbers than Lenovo’s 4000mAh battery inside the K80. ZTE claims that is still enough battery for one day of use, although we will have to wait for test results to see.

ZTE has added some new gestures to the smartphone, allowing users to squeeze the device twice to take a photo and other unique tricks. The Nubia Z9 will run on Android Lollipop when launched, although we don’t know whether it is 5.0 or 5.1.

The basic model will start at 3499 CNY (£370), the Elite model will cost 3999 CNY (£423) and the Exclusive will cost 4499 CNY (£476) - all very cheap compared to competition in the West, but perhaps a bit too expensive in China compared to Xiaomi and Lenovo.