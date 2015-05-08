EE now offers WiFi calling for its Android and Windows devices

British mobile network operator and internet service provider now allows WiFi calling for all Android and Windows devices bought in their stores, the company announced on their website.

The service, simply called WiFi Calling, allows Android and Windows-powered smartphones to use their local WiFi connection to make and receive calls.

The feature is extremely helpful for people who have patchy signals and signal blind spots, and no app is required to use it. It uses the device's dialer, instead.

"You don’t even need an app – just connect to WiFi and use your phone as normal,“ EE says on its website.

"WiFi Calling is available on EE pay monthly and small business plans. It will be available on 4GEE Corporate plans this summer,“ it adds.

WiFi Calling is only supported by the EE version of Android and Windows devices, which can only be bought directly from EE in one of its stores, online at EE.co.uk, or through its telesales team.

Android and Windows devices bought from other retailers will not be able to support WiFi Calling, the company added.

To kick things off, EE announced it will start offering the Lumia 640.

The Lumia 640 can be bought for no upfront fee when paired with a 24-month £16.99 4GEE plan, which includes 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data each month. 4GEE Extra plans, starting from £19.99 a month, are also available.

EE recently topped a reliability survey, conducted during an Arsenal v Liverpool game, played in front of 60,000 people at the Emirates.

For anyone on EE and with an iPhone, follow this link to find out how to enable WiFi calling.