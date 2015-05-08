Ericsson brings the Apple patent wars to Europe

Google and Apple might have buried the hatchet and smoked a peacepipe when it comes to patent wars, but Ericsson is still out for blood.

This time the Swedes decided to expand their patent lawsuits to Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands, Reuters reported on Friday.

The companies are already locked in litigation across the pond.

"Apple continues to profit from Ericsson's technology without having a valid license in place," said Kasim Alfalahi, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson.

"Our technology is used in many features and functionality of today's communication devices. We are confident the courts in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands will be able to help us resolve this matter in a fair manner," he added.

The lawsuit relates to 2G and 4G/LTE mobile communication standards and non-standardised technology.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the legal action in the three European countries, but referred to its statement in January.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to agree with Ericsson on a fair rate for their patents so, as a last resort, we are asking the courts for help," part of that statement said.

Back in January, Apple and Ericsson have sued each other over a dispute regarding patent royalty payments.

The iPhone manufacturer claims that the prices being quoted for the latter’s wireless technology patents are excessive and has asked US courts to intervene. Ericsson has filed a similar complaint to a district court in Texas, seeking clarification on its rates.

Last year, smartphone maker Samsung agreed to pay Ericsson $650 million (£420 million) along with years of royalties to end a license dispute.