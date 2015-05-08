Facebook in-app purchase can show pop-up ads

Have you noticd a slight change in the things you see on your Facebook news feed while browsing over a smartphone?

If you're not sure what I'm going for, Facebook has changed the way it shows app ads on the news feed. Now you can download the advertised app directly from your news feed. Sounds pretty useful in case the advertised app turns out to be something you can use.

In the words of the one and only Billy Mays, allow me to add – but wait, there's more!

If you download the app through Facebook, it can display a post-install ad in an effort to convert downloads into purchases.

According to a report from TechCrunch, these in-app “install ads” are designed to prompt users to interact and make purchases once they’ve downloaded the app, or in Facebook’s terms, “deep linking.”

So for example: An ad pops up on your newsfeed saying “book a flight from London to Paris now and get 20 per cent off!” – you click it, and it installs a flight booking app.

There’s still a lot of work to be done – search for the flights, departure date, arrival date, etc. With the new system, an app could be configured to pop an ad as soon as you download it – and that ad could be a search query for “flight London – Paris”, saving you a lot of trouble.

If you are likely to download an app via Facebook news feed and have done it before, this might prove useful to you. For all others, it’s just another pointless ad.