Improved Dropbox extension lands in Gmail inbox

Dropbox is one of the most popular services for storing and sharing files online. Combine that with Google's Gmail, a widely used email service, and you serve up a recipe for success. Or at least the storage service thinks and hopes so.

Dropbox is now arriving with improvements for that Gmail account you have, bringing easy storage sharing right to your desktop. This isn't entirely new - an extension for Chrome has been available for a while now, but this update improves on things.

"For many of you, Gmail is one of those tools, helping you share information and stay connected. That’s why we recently built an extension for your Chrome browser that lets you attach Dropbox files right from your Gmail account. Today, we have a new version with improvements based on feedback from early users".

[full_width_ad]

The new update allows you to send large files with just a click of the button, no more zipping up of files, make files easily accessible to anyone - "Even if they don’t have Dropbox or the extension, recipients can see and download the attachments you send them".

Finally, the ability to quickly save the files sent to you with just a simple click.

You can download the extension now and, if you already have it installed, then an update will be coming very soon.