Nintendo to release first mobile game by the end of 2015

Nintendo is getting ready to launch its first mobile game, with others soon to follow.

After announcing the company's 2014 earnings, CEO and president Satoru Iwata said Nintendo's first game is to be launched by the end of the year, with four more released by March 2017.

"You may think it is a small number," The Verge quotes Iwata saying, "but when we aim to make each title a hit, and because we want to thoroughly operate every one of them for a significant amount of time after their releases, this is not a small number at all and should demonstrate our serious commitment to the smart device business."

He also added that Nintendo won't port existing games to the new platform, as that approach is bound to fail.

"Even with highly popular IP, the odds of success are quite low if consumers cannot appreciate the quality of a game," he said. "Also, if we were simply to port software that already has a track record on a dedicated game system, it would not match the play styles of smart devices, and the appropriate business models are different between the two, so we would not anticipate a great result."

He hopes that having quality mobile games will make people "explore more premium experiences on our dedicated game systems," as Iwata says.