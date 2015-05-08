OK Google, I want pizza: Ordering food from search results is now possible

Here's a conspiracy theory for you: Google and food companies will do everything in their power to ensure you never need to actually get up and go outside to get yourself something to eat.

And in their latest effort towards that nefarious goal, Google has added a new way to order takeouts from restaurants directly from their search results. The company broke the news over its Google+ account.

Yeah, you don't even have to visit the restaurant's website to order takeaway. Once you Google "takeaway food nearby“, or anything of the sort, the search engine will find you restaurants in the vicinity and offer to take an order right there.

The search giant has only teamed up with six delivery companies so far — Seamless, Grubhub, Eat24, Delivery.com, BeyondMenu and MyPizza.com — so if your local favourite doesn't offer its food through one of those services, I guess you will just have to get up and order the old fashioned way. Or you can, you know, starve to death.

Google has, however, said it will expand the number of its delivery services soon.

Not too long ago, news broke out that a quarter of Americans are completely sedentary, meaning they are seated most of the time and hardly move. As The Verge wrote in a report recently, "roughly 83 million Americans age six and over, or about 28 per cent of the population, reported that they did not once participate in any of 104 specific physical activities in the last calendar year." That qualifies them as "totally sedentary."

No wonder companies are increasingly looking into the food delivery systems.