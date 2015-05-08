Virgin Media has almost reached 5 million broadband subscribers

Following the release of parent company Liberty Global’s Q1 2015 earnings results, some new figures have emerged for Virgin Media’s number of broadband subscribers.

ISPreview spotted that Virgin Media’s subscriber numbers have increased from 4,625,800 in the previous quarter, to 4,969,700 in the first quarter of this year (40,200 of which are still on ADSL rather than cable, incidentally). That’s an increase of almost 350,000, up 7 per cent.

However, note that this reflects the fact that Virgin Media has decided to combine its UK results with UPC Ireland.

Of those 4.9 million net subscribers, Virgin noted that 36 per cent were on 100Mbps or faster packages – a massive increase from the 12 per cent of customers at the same time last year.

Subscriptions to TV services (TiVo, and Horizon in Ireland) grew by 115,000 during Q1 2015, reaching 2.8 million. The company also noted it gained 19,000 mobile contract subscribers, but due to a decline in PAYG users, incurred a net loss of 46,000 mobile subscribers.

Virgin said its rebased revenue was up 3 per cent to £1.13 billion in Q1, and operating income was up to £97 million, over treble what it was the previous year.

Yesterday, we heard that BT added 121,000 broadband customers in the last quarter, pushing its total to 7.7 million, with 3 million on BT Infinity fibre.