Why it's time to quit your bad email habits

A professor and former government adviser thinks we should ban people from emailing colleagues that work in the same building, and I think he might be on to something here.

Sir Cary Cooper told the BBC that “people working at night, weekends and holiday on emails” is hurting their health and that of the country.

Not only that, but the excessive email checking and mailing people that work in the same building could be a reason employees are behind their counterparts in other countries.

He suggests companies should ban people from using email within the same building, which might be a bit harsh, and adds that people should talk face to face and over the phone a bit more.

He also suggested some form of notifications, telling people to ‘stop looking at their bloody email already and get back to work’. At least something along those lines.

"They could get a message back, for example, saying, 'You have accessed 27 messages today,' alerting them to what they are doing,” Sir Cary told the BBC.

Sir Cary is a professor of organisational psychology and health at Lancaster University. He has advised the Government Office for Science about mental health in the workplace in the past.

The problem is UK’s low productivity. It’s the second lowest in the G7 according to the Office for National Statistics, and the country is only ahead of Japan.

Relentlessly checking emails damages the mental wellbeing of employees, and in doing so slows them down, he said.

Image source: Shutterstock/Peshkova