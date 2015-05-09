Hackney and Hounslow voters hit by IT blunders

Two London Boroughs has citizens that were reported as unable to vote after their names did not appear on printed registers in Thursday’s General Election.

Hackney Council claimed that there had been IT problems related to those who used the government’s Register To Vote online system which went live last year.

“We know that there has been an issue for some of our voters who used the government’s online registration system where they are not appearing on our printed register,” claimed a statement on the authority’s website.

“Nearly all of these have been able to vote after we have resolved their cases on our system. We are working hard to ensure that all those who are eligible are able to vote and we are confident that the vast majority of Hackney residents will be able to vote without any problems,” it added.

Voters sent to wrong place

Meanwhile, Hounslow Council was found to be responsible for sending many voters to the wrong polling booth.

Local press reports claims that around 3000 people were affected by the mix-up, which saw the wrong address being printed on polling cards.

“We are sorry but the polling cards for some registered voters living in Bedfont have the wrong polling station details printed on them,” a council statement said.

“We are hand delivering letters to those properties that have been affected. A free bus shuttle service between the two polling stations will be running until 2.30pm and again from 5pm to 10pm,” it added.

© 24N.biz