How to change your privacy setting on Facebook

As a Facebook user, you have no doubt been posting photos, voicing out your opinions and sharing your plans for the upcoming holidays on your timeline.

With so much activity on your Facebook account, have you thought about how accessible this information is to total strangers?

The relevance of privacy has recently become more important because of the rise of social media. So if you haven’t had the chance to tweak your privacy settings on Facebook, now is the best time to do it.

Through the home page:

In the upper right corner of your Facebook page, select the Privacy Shortcuts icon, shown by the padlock.

You will then see a list of possible privacy options displayed. You can filter the people who can see your posts, those who can send you messages and there's also an option to block specific users.

Select the filters that you wish to turn on, which can be as specific or as general as you want them to be (i.e public, just friends or custom options) and click the padlock again to close the menu.

Through Settings:

Also from the upper right corner, click the down arrow and select Settings.

Select the Privacy tab.

This will lead you to the same filters as outlined above. Select Edit for the options you wish to change.

Save your changes.

Other filters

You can also filter specific posts when you are creating a status, or uploading a photo on your timeline:

Type the desired status or upload the photo.

Click the drop down arrow in the lower right icon of the status box.

Select the desired audience: 'public', your 'friends', 'friends except acquaintances', 'only me' or 'custom.' If you select 'custom', type the names of the people you could like to be able to see your post into the text box. Post the status/photo.

Another aspect of your Facebook account that you can filter is whole photo albums. Here’s how to do it:

Go to your profile and select Photos.

Click Albums.

Select the small globe image in the bottom right-hand corner of the album you would like to edit. Filters similar to those available for your timeline posts will appear.