Samsung is delaying the next Gear due to Apple Watch hype?

Samsung has decided to delay the launch of its next Gear smartwatch, and Cupertino is allegedly to blame with the launch of the Apple Watch and associated waves of hype.

You may recall that a couple of weeks back, thanks to a teaser from Samsung on its Gear developer website, we first discovered that the next-gen Gear – thought to be called the Gear A – will have a round face like a traditional watch. In other words, it’s following in the footsteps of the likes of the Moto 360 and LG Watch R and Urbane, doubtless in an effort for wider mainstream appeal, and less of a techie/geek vibe.

The latest rumour from sources who spoke to Sam Mobile is that the Gear A launch has been postponed until the second half of 2015, and it will probably emerge with the Galaxy Note 5 in early September at IFA (which, to be honest, is a fair bet anyway – the Gear S was unveiled at last year’s IFA).

This is so Samsung follows a “proper timetable” with its launches, but also apparently the insiders say it’s possibly due to the company wanting to give the Apple Watch hype a chance to die down, to allow the Gear A a better chance of being noticed and making an impact.

The Gear A will stick with Tizen as the OS, Samsung’s own concoction rather than Android Wear, and is expected to feature a rotating bezel ring on the interface front.

As for the upcoming Galaxy Note 5 which most certainly will be revealed at IFA, that will likely come with an Exynos 7422 chip and possibly a 2K or 4K display, though the effect of the latter on battery life is an obvious concern right now, apparently. Android M will probably be on board the handset, too.