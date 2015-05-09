Should you buy the Microsoft Lumia 435 smartphone?

Low-end Windows Phones make great first smartphones for those on a budget. They deliver a solid user experience, offer expandable storage, are dependable and feel fast, generally at sub £100 prices. The low cost also makes them good backup smartphones.

There are a couple of very-affordable, interesting Windows Phone 8.1 devices around, like Lumia 530 and Lumia 635, but Microsoft just added the newer Lumia 435 to its online store lineup. Should you get it?

At Microsoft Store, Lumia 435 is offered solely in T-Mobile trim, which means that if you want to stick with another carrier you will have to get another handset. It costs £69.99 off-contract, which, believe it or not, makes it one of the more expensive low-end Windows Phones in Microsoft's portfolio.

Because it is the only handset to come with 1GB of RAM, Lumia 435 is better positioned to handle gaming and multitasking well, compared to other Lumia phones such as the 530 and 635, which only come with 512MB of RAM. It also bests Lumia 530 when it comes to internal storage, offering 8GB instead of 4GB, with the former capacity matched by Lumia 635.

Lumia 635 packs the best cameras (5-megapixel at the back, 0.3-megapixel in the front), fastest processor (1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400), extra 4G LTE cellular connectivity, and larger screen (4.5-inch panel), making it the best option overall. And it is only slightly more expensive than Lumia 435.

So, which one should you choose? Well, if you are fine paying a bit more for a low-end Windows Phone, then you should definitely get the Lumia 635. Otherwise, stick with the cheaper 435.