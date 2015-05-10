Bluetooth speaker review: EasyAcc DP100

There are lots of Bluetooth speakers on the market, so which one you choose really comes down to the features you value most. Is sound quality your top priority or is portability and long battery life a bigger attraction?

The EasyAcc DP100 certainly qualifies on the portability front. It's a compact design, about the size of a Coke can, feels nicely weighty and has a rubber base so it won't slip around.

The design is quite stylish in matt black with a shiny highlight around the top. There's an on/off switch and sockets for charging and aux-in at the back. Playback controls are operated by a grey, rubbery button on the top, this works well enough but doesn’t have a particularly nice feel.

As well as playing music the DP100 has a built-in microphone so you can use it to make hands-free phone calls. It comes with a little cloth drawstring pouch to protect it when you're carrying it around, cables for USB and audio and a decent printed instruction leaflet.

Charging from USB takes just over three hours which gives between 15 and 20 hours of playback or 8 to 10 hours of talk time. It will therefore get you through a full day at work, say, without needing a recharge. Switch on and it sounds a tone to let you know it's ready to pair, from then on it will automatically connect to the last paired device each time it gets switched on.

Maximum power output of the speaker is 4W, which doesn't sound like a lot but the noise it produces is enough to fill a modest sized room and has a tone that's rich and full with decent bass for a compact unit.

Overall then the DP100 is a good compromise between portability and performance. It's small enough to pop into a bag or pocket and whilst it doesn't offer concert hall sound quality it's perfectly acceptable for day-to-day use.

It's reasonably priced too at, costing £18.99 on Amazon or $35.99 on the US site. More information and the full technical spec can be found on the EasyAcc website.