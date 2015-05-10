Google set to give users more control over app permissions

When you install an app on iOS it will ask for permissions as and when required. In Android things are done differently, and you’re informed about what permissions are required from the off.

This can be rather disconcerting, as some of the permissions requested can seem both scary, and unnecessary.

Usually, there’s a good reason why an app needs the permissions it does, although it may not always be obvious, and it’s all or nothing. If you don’t agree with the list of permissions the only option is not to install the app. You can’t simply block or revoke individual permissions, at least not without rooting your device first. However, that may be about to change soon.

According to Bloomberg, Google is planning to give users more control over what information apps have access to, blocking anything too onerous while still be able to install the app. This would bring it much more in line with Apple’s approach which I personally prefer.

This change is expected to be announced at Google’s I/O developer conference in San Francisco at the end of the month.

It seems like a smart move to me. What’s your view on the change? Long overdue or do you think things are fine as they are?