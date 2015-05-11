Carphone Warehouse unveils pricing ahead of its iD MVNO launch

Carphone Warehouse has announced the pricing for its new phone network ahead of its UK launch tomorrow.

The MVNO offering called iD, which runs off Three’s infrastructure, was revealed last month, with Carphone Warehouse saying that iD will offer some of the lowest 4G plans going – so how do they stack up?

Well, in actual fact every tariff is 4G, and the network’s plans start from £7.50 per month, so in fairness, you can’t get any cheaper than that – and as promised, these tariffs are capped so there’s no chance of going over the allowance and getting hit by bill shock and extra charges.

The £7.50 “shockproof” plan offers 150 minutes, 5000 texts, and 250MB of data, which is pretty reasonable indeed for that price – and you can get a Lumia 635 handset on this tariff for no upfront outlay, the Telegraph reports. Although 250MB of data won’t last long on 4G, but still, what do you expect for that money?

There’s actually a cheaper plan than this, too – but it’s a data-only tariff, and these start from £5 per month.

There are also 12 month contracts available, for those who don’t want to commit to the usual two-year period. And for folks who like roaming abroad, iD offers “takeaway” two-year plans which allow for coverage in 22 countries where you can use your phone for free, and they start from £25.50 per month. (Three is, of course, famous for its own roaming coverage, though iD has outdone the operator it’s piggybacking on in terms of numbers here).

Some “amazing deals” are expected to be unveiled to attract initial customers, the network promised last month, when iD boasted that it was the “first mobile network built around what our customers actually want”. Carphone Warehouse got feedback on user needs by talking to some three million mobile customers over the last 18 months, the company claims.