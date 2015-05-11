Daily deal: Save over £80 on a ASUS X555LD-XX737H 15.6-inch Notebook

Good morning everyone, happy Monday to you all and welcome back after what I hope was an enjoyable weekend for you all.

Today's daily deal to kick off the week features a Asus X555LD-XX737H 15.6-Inch Notebook, which can be yours for just £573.44, a saving of £86.55 (13 per cent).

Designed for everyday multitasking and entertainment for smart and practical users, the X Series adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to everyday computing, whether you are using it for work or for fun.

It houses to a large touchpad with intuitive multi-point Smart Gesture input, multiple USB 3.0 ports for fast data transfer and IceCool technology to keep your palm rests cool.

Asus has also packed in a 15.6-inch LCD LED display, an Intel Core i7 processor with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard disk drive and Microsoft's Windows 8.1 operating system.

