European Commission takes steps for Europe's digital future

The European Commission (EC) has introduced sixteen steps intended to help the European Union roll out a single digital market.

The Digital Single Market Strategy is divided into three categories of targeted actions that the EC is aiming to have in place by the end of 2016.

The organisation’s president Jean-Claude Juncker made a single digital market a priority in 2014 and claims these 16 steps are evidence he is committed to his promise to make the European market “fit for the digital age.”

The areas being focused upon include better online access to digital goods and services, an environment where digital networks and services can prosper and digital as a driver for economic growth.

Each of the sixteen steps falls underneath one of these three pillars and the sixteen stems include areas such as rules to make cross-border e-commerce easier, efficient and affordable parcel delivery, a focus on cybersecurity and ensuring everyone has the right skills to benefit from digital.

Europe’s digital future

“We are laying the groundwork for Europe’s digital future. I want to see pan-continental telecoms networks, digital services that cross borders and a wave of innovative European start-ups,” claimed Juncker.

“I want to see every consumer getting the best deals and every business accessing the widest market – wherever they are in Europe.

“Exactly a year ago, I promised to make a fully Digital Single Market one of my top priorities. Today, we are making good on that promise. The 16 steps of our Digital Single Market Strategy will help make the Single Market fit for a digital age,” he added.

