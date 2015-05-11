Google Nexus partnership with Huawei revealed by leaked specs

The next release in Google’s Nexus range of smartphones will be manufactured by Huawei according to the latest rumours.

Speculations has been mounting for some time, but Gizmo China now claims that sources close to Huawei have shed light on its upcoming partnership with Google.

Leaked specifications reveal that the Nexus 6 successor will boast a 5.7-inch 2K OLED display manufactured by Samsung, with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The news suggests that rumours of Samsung supplying the screen for Huawei’s Mate 8 phablet are likely to be true. The two devices may even use identical displays.



The decision to go with a 2K display is surprising given that Huawei has been critical of giving consumers this level of resolution on smaller screens, citing concerns over battery life and whether it is even noticeable to the naked eye.

Another surprise comes in the form of the handset’s chipset, with Huawei not utilising its own SoC for the release. Instead, the as-yet-unnamed Nexus device will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, rather than Huawei’s Hi-Silicon Kirin chip. It is possible that Google insisted on using the Qualcomm product due to its proven track record.

The Nexus range of smartphones predominantly runs a stock version of the Android operating system, with Google responsible for software, while the hardware is crafted by an external manufacturer.

Although the devices have been well-received by critics and consumers, Google did admit recently that its Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 products had not shipped as many units as hoped. The search engine giant will be hoping that the upcoming collaboration with Huawei can help boost the range’s falling sales figures.

Although, neither Huawei nor Google have officially commented on reports of a partnership, confirmation could arrive during the latter’s I/O conference at the end of the month.

